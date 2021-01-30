Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

India Might Ban Private Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Develop a National Digital Coin

By Abigail Johnson Hess, CNBC

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The "Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill" moves "to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India." 
  • Additionally, "the bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses."

India's government plans to introduce a bill in the country's lower house that would ban private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and create a national cryptocurrency. 

The so-called "Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill" moves "to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India." 

Money Report

business 10 mins ago

Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Leaves Twitter After Family Receives Threats Amid GameStop Backlash

Congress 2 hours ago

Two Proud Boys Members Indicted for Conspiracy in U.S. Capitol Riots

Additionally, "the bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses."

Bitcoin's value jumped more than 20% to $38,566 on Friday after Elon Musk changed his personal Twitter bio to #bitcoin.

This is not the first time Indian lawmakers have taken such a strong position on cryptocurrencies. In 2018, an Indian government panel recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies and proposed up to 10 years of jail time for offenders.

That same year, India's then-finance minister Arun Jaitley said: "The government does not recognize cryptocurrency as legal tender or coin and will take all measures to eliminate the use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system."

Many countries — including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, Estonia, Sweden and Uruguay — have explored developing digital currencies of their own. 

However, there are significant differences between national digital currencies and private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are decentralized, while national digital currencies are typically centralized.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsbitcoin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us