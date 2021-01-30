India Might Ban Private Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Develop a National Digital Coin

The "Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill" moves "to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India."

Additionally, "the bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses."

India's government plans to introduce a bill in the country's lower house that would ban private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and create a national cryptocurrency.

This is not the first time Indian lawmakers have taken such a strong position on cryptocurrencies. In 2018, an Indian government panel recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies and proposed up to 10 years of jail time for offenders.

That same year, India's then-finance minister Arun Jaitley said: "The government does not recognize cryptocurrency as legal tender or coin and will take all measures to eliminate the use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system."

Many countries — including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, Estonia, Sweden and Uruguay — have explored developing digital currencies of their own.

However, there are significant differences between national digital currencies and private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are decentralized, while national digital currencies are typically centralized.