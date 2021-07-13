Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Delaware

27. Delaware

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Getty Images

Economic Profile

Governor: John C. Carney Jr., Democrat

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Population: 986,809

Money Report

Make It 4 mins ago

Female Founders Fund Closes $57 Million Funding Round, Backers Include Goldman Sachs and Melinda French Gates

markets 4 mins ago

The Surging Delta Variant Brings New Uncertainty to the Economic Recovery, Experts Warn

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.6%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

DelawareSpecial ReportsTop States For Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us