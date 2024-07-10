26 DFW grocery stores to be sold as part of Kroger, Albertsons merger. See the list

Kroger and Albertson's released a list of nearly 600 grocery stores, including 26 in North Texas, that they will sell to a competitor if their $24.6 billion merger is approved.

The proposed merger was announced on Oct. 14, 2022, but has yet to gain regulatory approval. In February, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger, saying the deal was anticompetitive and would eliminate fierce competition, leading to higher prices for shoppers and lower employee wages.

Kroger and Albertsons argued their merger would have the opposite effect and that their plan to divest 579 stores and other assets to Piggly Wiggly-owner C&S Wholesale Grocers would keep the landscape competitive.

All but two of the 28 Texas stores listed for divestiture are in North Texas (list below). The North Texas list includes six Market Street locations, five Albertsons locations, and 15 Tom Thumb locations. Two Randalls locations in Houston and Galveston will also be sold.

The FTC said it had concerns that C&S, which currently operates just 23 supermarkets and a single retail pharmacy, could remain competitive against a behemoth that, after the merger, would operate more than 5,000 stores and employ nearly 700,000 people across 48 states.

"C&S would face significant obstacles stitching together the various parts and pieces from Kroger and Albertsons into a functioning business—let alone a successful competitor against a combined Kroger and Albertsons," the FTC said in their complaint.

In April, Kroger and Albertsons modified their proposed divestiture package to include another 166 stores, bringing the total sold to C&S to 579. The modified package also included non-store assets, including a dairy in Colorado and six distribution facilities that would enable C&S "to operate competitively following the completion of the proposed merger."

Throughout the merger process, Kroger and Albertsons pledged that no stores would close and no jobs would be lost. Kroger also said all fuel centers and pharmacies associated with the divested stores will remain with the stores and continue to operate.

Kroger and Albertsons hoped the amended divestiture package would bolster their position in regulatory challenges to the proposed merger, including pending court proceedings. The FTC hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Portland. Judge Adrienne Nelson is hearing the case.

WHICH NORTH TEXAS GROCERY STORES WILL BE SOLD?