Kroger plans to sell 413 stores, including 26 in Texas, if Albertsons merger approved

Kroger announced the sale of 413 stores, including 26 in Texas and two in Louisiana, as part of its plan to purchase Albertsons Cos. for $24.6 billion.

Kroger said Friday the merger with Albertsons, which has been pending since October, is on track to be completed in early 2024. C&S will pay Kroger $1.9 billion in cash once the agreement is approved by federal regulators.

None of the stores sold in Texas include Kroger stores, said John Votava, a Kroger spokesman. The 26 locations are all from Albertsons which operates its namesake stores, Tom Thumb and Market Street locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

A list of stores being sold is not yet available. It will be up to C&S how it brands the Texas stores it acquires. While C&S is a huge wholesale supplier, it only operates 160 stores and most are Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin. It also operates Grand Union stores in New York and Vermont.

“Because we are still in the regulatory process, we are not able to share the specific locations included in the agreement,” Votava said.

