H-E-B to Hire 700 for McKinney Store Beginning Tuesday

H-E-B is hosting a hiring fair Tuesday for all positions at the new McKinney store that'll open this summer.

The job fair is Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Collin College Conference Center.

Individuals must complete an application before arriving at the job fair. All available positions and applications can be found here or by going to careers.heb.com. Applicants may also text "HEB794" to 81931 to be directed to all available McKinney positions.

Jobs will include both full-time and part-time roles for all positions in the store including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.

H-E-B said most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10% H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with 4% company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.

H-E-B has not announced an opening date for the McKinney store, which is being built at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.