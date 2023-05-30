H-E-B Plans to Open eCommerce Fulfillment Center in Plano for Curbside, Delivery Orders

H-E-B hopes to boost customer experience in Collin County with the opening of an eCommerce Fulfillment Center in Plano.

The facility, which will open later this summer, is part of the store that opened on Preston Road in October 2022 and will help fulfill eCommerce orders placed through the company's website.

The EFC is designed to allow employees filling Home Delivery or Curbside orders to pull stock more efficiently while reducing congestion in the aisles and staying out of the way of customers shopping in stores.

Kedar Patel, vice president of eCommerce at H-E-B, said the Plano EFC will serve other stores in the area using a hub and spoke model and that orders placed for curbside pickup will be filled at the EFC and then shipped to the customer's store for pickup. Delivery orders will be delivered out of the EFC.

The Plano EFC is the first of its kind in North Texas, but the sixth in the company. Two of the EFCs are free-standing while four are attached to stores.

The Texas-based grocer began building EFCs in 2018 following a surge of interest in online shopping in 2015. Patel said interest in Curbside and Home Delivery was accelerated by the pandemic.