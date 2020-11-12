Dallas

FedEx Opens New South Dallas Facility, Hiring 1,200 Employees

fedex facility
FedEx Ground

FedEx is opening a new FedEx Ground sorting facility in South Dallas and will hire 1,200 people to help run the facility.

The 778,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 3900 Cedardale Road, south of Interstate 20 near Lancaster and is expected to handle up to 15,500 packages per hour.

In a press release, FedEx cited "the explosive growth of e-commerce" and a need to "optimize package capacity in time for the holiday season" as a key factor in the addition of the regional sorting facility.

Business News

unemployment 6 hours ago

709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates

steve kornacki 13 hours ago

Gap Reports Spike in Khaki Sales After ‘Map Guy' Steve Kornacki Rocked Them

"Regional sortation facilities are designed to relieve hub capacity constraints by acting as regional direct injection points for large e-commerce customers. This enables e-tailers to bypass large hub sortation operations and inject shipments closer to their end customers," FedEx said.

FedEx Ground is adding regional sorting facilities in six markets, including Dallas. Other capacity investments include four new automated stations, eight new or expanded large package centers and the expansion of 50 existing operating facilities with additional material handling equipment and automation.

Position Benefits Include:

  • Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering $3.00/hour additional pay for weekend work.
  • Day and night shifts available.
  • Paid parental leave.
  • Wide range of benefits, after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement.
  • Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more.

FedEx said all stations are equipped with all necessary precautions in line with the latest guidance from public health organizations. Interested candidates can visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com or text "FXGflyer" (one word) to 33011.

This article tagged under:

DallasFedExemployment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us