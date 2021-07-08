DFW-Houston Bullet Train Opposition Wants Texas Supreme Court to Reconsider Case

A group opposed to the construction of a rail line for a 90-minute bullet train between Dallas and Houston wants a rehearing after the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear its case last month.

The organization, Texans Against High-Speed Rail, is made up of property owners, business owners and elected officials who are concerned about the rail company’s possible use of eminent domain.

Texas Central, a private development company based in Houston, wants to create the high-speed Dallas-to-Houston rail, which would have one stop near College Station. It would stretch over 240 miles and replicate the Japanese Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train system. The company has said it will try to avoid using eminent domain, which allows it to buy private property for its use.

