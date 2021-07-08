bullet train

DFW-Houston Bullet Train Opposition Wants Texas Supreme Court to Reconsider Case

Texans Against High-Speed Rail believes the appointment of a new justice would provide the vote needed to hear the case against Texas Central’s use of eminent domain

Dallas_platform_may27-cropped
Texas Central

A group opposed to the construction of a rail line for a 90-minute bullet train between Dallas and Houston wants a rehearing after the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear its case last month.

The organization, Texans Against High-Speed Rail, is made up of property owners, business owners and elected officials who are concerned about the rail company’s possible use of eminent domain.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Texas Central, a private development company based in Houston, wants to create the high-speed Dallas-to-Houston rail, which would have one stop near College Station. It would stretch over 240 miles and replicate the Japanese Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train system. The company has said it will try to avoid using eminent domain, which allows it to buy private property for its use.

Business News

US Economy 19 hours ago

Have a Seat: Patio Furniture Shortage Tells US Economic Tale

Flexible work schedule 20 hours ago

Is Thursday the New Monday? Flexible Working Is in Flux

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

bullet trainDallasHoustonTexas Supreme CourtTexans against high-speed rail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us