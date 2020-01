American Airlines has reached a confidential deal with Boeing over the grounding of 737 MAX jets for 2019 and will give $30 million back to employees through its profit-sharing distribution in March.

The settlement only covers damages that Fort Worth-based American Airlines incurred in 2019 because there is no timeline for when the Federal Aviation Administration will clear the MAX for a return to service.

