Proposed Bills Could Allow Brewery-Goers to Buy Beer To-Go

Texans who enjoy drinking local hops could see a change that would allow them to purchase the beer directly from the brewery, if state lawmakers pass two proposed bills. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Texans who enjoy drinking local hops could see a change that would allow them to purchase the beer directly from the brewery, if state lawmakers pass two proposed bills.

Two lawmakers filed bipartisan companion bills in both legislative chambers to change a law that doesn’t allow breweries to sell their beer to-go.

The bills set forth by Sen. Dawn Buckingham and State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez is a push to even the playing field with Texas wineries distilleries and brewpubs who already are allowed to sell their products.

For example, at the Deep Ellum Distillery in Dallas, you can leave with a bottle of house-made vodka. At it's sister business, Deep Ellum Brewing Co., you're not allowed to take home a souvenir 6-pack, GuideLive reported.

“We are all about getting the government out of our lives to the extent that makes sense so this is just about letting our local businessmen sell their product and let people enjoy it,” Buckingham said.