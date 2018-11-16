'Neighborhood Goods' Pop-Up Shop at Legacy West in Plano

A new store in Plano is bringing cool items you scroll through on your social media feed to real life. The pop-up shop concept, Neighborhood Goods, in Legacy West in Plano merges the convenience of online shopping with the interaction and engagement of physical retail that some brands usually don't get. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A new store in Plano is bringing cool items you scroll through on your social media feed to real life. The pop-up shop concept, Neighborhood Goods, in Legacy West in Plano merges the convenience of online shopping with the interaction and engagement of physical retail that some brands usually don't get.

Within the space there are 30-40 brands from clothes, furniture, health, beauty, electronics, and home goods. Customers can expect to see something new every few months as different brands roll in and out of the shop.

“This is not just about shopping. It’s a lifestyle,” said Matt Alexander who is the founder and CEO of Neighborhood Goods.

The shop has a restaurant in the middle of the store where diners can also buy kitchenware.

“We have our restaurant concept prime and proper, we have events happening every day, we're developing our own editorial content," Alexander said. "It’s about getting to know the people behind the brands just as much as it is seeing the products."

The open concept plays into the core value of community and experimentation. The brands that sell there can last anywhere from two months to a year.

Some of the brands are compartmentalized within the space, while others are integrated throughout the room.

"It's a retail space that has very little to do with necessarily with sales and has much more to do with experience and the community behind it," Alexander said.