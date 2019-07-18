Motorola Buys Allen-Based Police Body Camera Manufacturer WatchGuard

Allen-based WatchGuard Inc., which designs and sells in-car video systems and police body cameras to law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada, has been acquired by Motorola Solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chicago-based Motorola is one of the biggest suppliers to the public safety market, drawing about 75% of its $7.3 billion in 2018 revenue from that sector.

"This acquisition enables us to continue providing market-leading mobile video solutions to existing customers while also leveraging Motorola Solutions' global footprint and growing video security solutions portfolio," WatchGuard founder and CEO Robert Vanman said in a statement.

