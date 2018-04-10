H-E-B Plans for Mansfield Still Alive, City Officials Told

H-E-B's Mansfield site is a 34-acre parcel of land on the southeast corner of East Broad Street and U.S. Highway 287.

New retail development in Mansfield may just be the spark to get San Antonio-based H-E-B to build a store in the southern suburb. It has owned property there for a few years.

Monday night, H-E-B representatives told the Mansfield City Council the company is still planning to open a store there. The City Council approved on a first reading revisions to the site plan.

But no timetable was given for when the store may begin construction or open, the city said on its Facebook page.

Read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News

