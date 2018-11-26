GM Restructuring Should Spare Arlington Plant: Union Leader

General Motors says it will cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it abandons many of its car models and restructures to focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles. Arlington's GM plant is not on the list. (Published 37 minutes ago)

General Motors announced Monday they will cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it abandons many of its car models and restructures to focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.

The news of General Motors' restructuring plan was not shocking to auto industry experts like nationally syndicated radio show host Jerry Reynolds.

"It wasn't really a surprise to me," he said.

Reynolds, who hosts Car Pro Show, has watched the automaker downsize for years.

Consumers, especially Baby Boomers have shifted away from slower-selling cars, opting to go bigger -- a trend highlighted in their announcement Monday they were accelerating their transformation for the future.

"Most people are the age they are looking for safety," Reynolds said. "But you got to realize the SUVs today, especially the compact and midsize, they're getting better fuel economy than they ever have."

Large SUVs, like the 2019 Cadillac Escalade parked outside Reynolds' office ready for his review, are hot sellers.

The Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban are also popular models, which are made in Arlington's GM Assembly Plant.

"All those are really good sellers and are also high-profit margin for [GM] too," Reynolds said.

"Arlington is not, as far as I know, is not going to be affected at all," said United Auto Workers Local 276 1st Vice President Leon Pearson.

News of Arlington's plant being spared left the local union feeling "blessed," according to Pearson.

The local union leader said he is waiting to see whether any of the laid off workers affected by Monday's announcement will accept positions at the plant in Arlington.