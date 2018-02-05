An artist's rendering of the proposed station at Northwest Mall in Houston.

Texas Bullet Train developers announced Monday they hope to use Houston's Northwest Mall as the southernmost stop along the 240-mile proposed railline linking Dallas and Houston.

The location, according to Texas Central Partners, is near the interchange of U.S. 290 and Interstate 610 and would offer easy access to local transportation, the Energy Corridor, downtown Houston and the Galleria.

More renderings can be seen here.



The high-speed train will zip travelers along an elevated railline at about 200 mph between Houston and Dallas. The trip, which takes about four hours by car, is expected to take about 90 minutes on the bullet train. That includes a stop in the Brazos Valley to serve the College Station and Huntsville areas.

Developers announced late last month the Dallas station would be built on a 60-acre plot near the Interstate 30 and Interstate 35 interchange, immediately southwest of downtown. The Brazos Valley station would be built in Roans Prairie, a town of 56 in Grimes County.



Officials said the bullet train will create approximately 10,000 jobs during each year of construction and about 1,500 full-time jobs when operations start.

The station is expected to generate more revenue for property-taxing entities, and anticipates station ticket sales are going to produce more in local sales taxes.

The proposed rail line is still in the development stages and 10 public meetings have been scheduled to allow the public to share their opinions about the project. Public comments are also being accepted online by the Federal Railroad Administration. That period's been extended until March 9. Online comments can be submitted here.