Arlington Bows Out of Bid for Amazon HQ2, Reveals Incentive Details - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Amazon HQ2

Amazon HQ2

Continuing coverage of North Texas' bid for Amazon HQ2

Arlington Bows Out of Bid for Amazon HQ2, Reveals Incentive Details

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arlington Bows Out of Bid for Amazon HQ2, Reveals Incentive Details
    City of Arlington

    The city of Arlington has released details of its incentive package for Amazon after announcing it's "no longer moving forward" in the selection process for the company's second headquarters.

    Arlington, which made the announcement Tuesday, was part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's proposal.

    Arlington said it "remains very supportive" of the region's ongoing effort to land the headquarters.

    City spokeswoman Susan Schrock said Arlington realized it was "no longer a focus" in the selection process.

    Arlington Moves Away From Amazon HQ2, Reveals Proposal

    Arlington Pulls Out of Amazon HQ2 Bid, Reveals Proposal Details
    City of Arlington

    The city proposed the 200-plus-acre Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers baseball team, as the potential site. The team will move into a new stadium in 2020.

    Arlington offered incentives valued at a projected $921 million that included a 10-year property tax abatement.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices