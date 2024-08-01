United Way program takes burden off local teachers before new school year

We're about two weeks away from the start of school for most students across North Texas.

This week, a nonprofit is helping take the load off teachers while getting their classrooms ready to roll.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas launched its annual Stock the School program, which revitalizes workspaces and provides new essential learning supplies and equipment to four elementary schools in DFW.

On Thursday, the United Way sent a team of volunteers to JN Ervin Elementary School in Dallas to remodel teacher workspaces, organize and clean shared, and update classroom décor. Volunteers even built new storage shelves, organized uniforms in the school's clothing closet, cleaned out the supply room and stocked up the teacher's lounge.

I volunteered with @UnitedWayDallas at JN Ervin Elem in Dallas today - we took the burden off teachers & organized their supply rooms + teachers lounge! Struggling schools are also getting supplies for teachers, who often pay outta pocket to get ready for the year. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9JN9ol9cF2 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 1, 2024

Similar Stock the School volunteer initiatives will take place at Gabe P. Allen New Tech Elementary in Dallas and at Plano’s Barron Elementary and Meadows Elementary Schools through the weekend. The Hamilton Park community in Richardson will receive 1,000 backpacks filled with much-needed school supplies.

"We really focus on schools where the need is greatest. So oftentimes schools where the teachers don't have those extra resources from families to fill in the gaps in terms of supplies that they need," said Susan Hoff, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Organizers say this heavy lifting helps get schools ready for day one and gives teachers one less thing to worry about. Over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies annually, averaging more than $800 out-of-pocket last year.

"That's a lot on a teacher's salary. There's not enough money to go around there. We are able to bring these resources so teachers can focus on what they need to do – which is teaching and engaging the students and being rest assured that the community's got their back and they have the resources they need to do their job,” said Hoff.

The community is encouraged to support the program by making donations and writing inspiring notes to local teachers.