Union for Dallas ISD Teachers Calls for Virtual Learning Until January 2021

On Wednesday, The Alliance/AFT union, which represents teachers within the Dallas ISD, called on the district to conduct online-only virtual learning until January 2021.

The union goes on to add that at a minimum, the first eight weeks of school must be virtual. Dallas ISD has already delayed all classes until September 8, when both in-person and virtual classes will be offered. However, the union is calling on the district to extend the virtual-only environment an additional four weeks, as allowed by the Texas Education Agency.

Alliance/AFT is also calling for a 14-day decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Dallas County before in-person classes are allowed to resume.

“All campus employees are the very people that are doing this work and are going to risk their lives,” President Honea said. “And unfortunately, they were never brought into the planning conversations. Therefore, the message is, “No face to face instruction until it’s safe.”

The union will hold a press conference on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the request.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will meet Thursday night to further discuss the district's re-entry plans.