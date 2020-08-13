Dallas ISD Board Set for ‘Back to School' Plan Update

Thursday, the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to get a number of updates about the plan to get students back to school – both in-person and online.

Presentations posted on the board's public agenda give a better picture of some of the safety measures that will be in place when students have the option to return to classrooms on Sept. 8.

Plans include:

Each student receiving three reusable cloth face masks and a face shield.

Elementary students get their own plastic storage drawer.

Secondary students get individual plexiglass guards.

Lunchrooms will have plexiglass guards.

Disposable masks are available for visitors in the office.

Students will have individual refillable personal hand sanitizers.

Air purifiers in each room that does not have windows that open.

The presentations also give more insight into the plan if someone at the school develops symptoms.

The individual will report to the school nurse for evaluation and isolation and a guardian will be contacted for pick up.

Other students in the class will be moved to a designated space and the classroom will be sanitized.

The school’s principal and the health department will be contacts and seating charts will be reviewed.

The parents of the students who were within six feet of the person in question for more than 15 minutes will be notified while still protecting the privacy of the individual.

Based on county recommendations, students deemed to be in close contact will quarantine and distance learning will start for those students.