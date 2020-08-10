Parents Pay It Forward With School Supply Drive

When someone does something good, something out of the blue, there's a tendency to want to pay it forward.

That's what happened with two elementary schools, separated by 25 miles, and in separate districts.

Keller ISD decided it would provide all school supplies this year to students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grades.

“We recognize that many members of our community are struggling financially as a result of this pandemic,” said KISD Superintendent Dr. Rick Westfall in a news release. “As the needs were presented we saw it as an opportunity to help take care of our families.”

The PTA at Lone Star Elementary wanted to spread the kindness with a Pay It Forward School Supply Drive.

A parent reached out to the Fort Worth ISD Coordinator for Community and Strategic Partnerships and asked for a school that might need a bit of help and got the school supply list for Western Hills Elementary.

The Keller families got shopping and donated 2,842 packages of school supplies totaling more than $5,000.

Over just one month, more than 170 families donated 2,842 packages of supplies totaling just more than $5,000 for the... Posted by Keller Independent School District on Friday, August 7, 2020

"We love that we got to show some love and kindness especially everything that's going on right now with the pandemic. And we hope to have more opportunities like this in the future," Lone Star PTA parent Melissa Golightly said.

Over just one week, more than 170 families donated 2,842 packages of supplies totaling just more than $5,000 for the @LoneStarElem Pay It Forward School Supply Drive. #CelebrateKISDhttps://t.co/yG5YQ3uYeN pic.twitter.com/I1JlZ3h8Z7 — Keller Schools (@KellerISD) August 7, 2020

Those boxes of supplies now sit in the auditorium of Western Hills Elementary, waiting to get to kids.

"During this time of great uncertainty, we’ve been comforted, encouraged, and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from our community. Western Hills Elementary sends our heartfelt gratitude to Lonestar Elementary PTA from Keller ISD for your generous donation of school supplies to our students. This donation will go a long way in ensuring our students are ready for this coming school year."

During this time of great uncertainty, we’ve been comforted, encouraged, and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and... Posted by Western Hills Elementary School on Friday, August 7, 2020

The Fort Worth ISD begins the school year online starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Keller ISD returns Wednesday, Aug. 26, with In-Person Instruction or Remote Instruction, taking effect that day.