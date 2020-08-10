Lesson Plan: What Virtual Learning Looks Like

It's a unique class where students have to plan and run their own business and figure out a way to make money. They typically work in small groups and do a lot of hands-on activity. Now, teacher Chandra Kuti is planning to teach it virtually at Cedar Hill High School.

"They generally like coming to our classes because they're very hands-on," said Kuti.

She's been parked in front of the computer trying to figure out a way to make it work, virtually.

"I've always been in business, and I've had colleagues and clients who haven't even been in this country. We still have to connect, engage. I think it gives them real-world experience," said Kuti.

Teachers across the area have been busy adapting the tried and true lesson plans they've taught year after year to a virtual environment.

"We have 1,800 teachers registered on their own time," said Sara Kaprowski, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Kaprowski has been working 15-hour days throughout the pandemic, making sure they have a platform up and running that makes at-home learning run smoothly.

Keller took us under the hood to get a sneak peek at what the program looks like, and right off the bat, it's something they're proud of.

"We wanted something very familiar all of us are used to using the iPhone, iPad apps and folders. We looked at this and saw it was similar and thought it would be easiest to use," said Kaprowski. "All students are going to have a digital backpack of one single login, and students are going to be able to access their platforms in one spot for every teacher."

The district wanted to streamline the process to get online -- no more bookmarks stored in your web browser with a million different logins.

They felt one simple, easy-to-use system was step one. The teachers have been getting a crash course on how to inspire students to dive in.

In Cedar Hill, Chandra Kuti says she's excited to take a class normally centered around being huddled together in small groups working in every nook and cranny of the building and, well, shaking it up a bit.

"I think this gives us an opportunity as teachers to re-imagine what we're putting forth," said Kuti.