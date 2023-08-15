How to keep the motivation going throughout the school year

With school back in session for most of North Texas, it can be hard to keep that motivation going throughout the entire school year and easy for students to lose confidence.

“As we get older and we start having all of these responsibilities, sometimes we forget our little ones go through anxiety and change, too. And change can be scary,” said Maxcie Taylor, who visits schools around DFW as a motivational speaker and life coach.

She especially focuses on mentorship and connecting to teen girls, at-risk youth and communities of color. As an at-risk youth herself growing up in Mesquite ISD, Taylor said she knew she wanted to make a difference for students.

“I got bullied. I really had a hard time in school,” she shared. “[As I got older], I saw that some teenage girls were still dealing with the same issues I did. And most of the time the adults, they write off the bad kids. It's really not how you start, it's how you finish. You're bigger than any mistake you've made if you have the choice and the want to change.”

Taylor speaking to teens as part of her motivation and mentorship work

She says as the school ramps up, it's important for those parents to affirm to their kids that this school year will continue to be great and to keep a positive attitude.

“If you come in with a positive attitude, they will model what your best behaviors are showing,” Taylor said. “I'm super big on letting the kids know you're special. There's something about you that nobody else has.”

It’s a tactic she does with her kids.

“I made sure to sit down with my son and let him know, do you realize you're going to a big school this year? He's a kindergartner. Some people say, oh well, they're fine, they're little, and they don't have any stress. But he was genuinely nervous about going to this big kids' school because, in his household, he's the biggest sibling,” she said. “But when he goes to big kids' school, he's the little little guy on campus now. So just talking to him about that expectation and telling him that you're going to meet a lot of great friends and just reaffirming them.”

Right now, she's anticipating a lot of nervous newcomers to North Texas schools as more families move to the area. She suggests parents focus on getting involved with the community, encouraging kids to find hobbies they like and even connecting with other families at local parks.

"Find the activity that you like in school, find a sport or something, whatever excites them. And then parents on your side -- join the PTA, join those parent committees, come to the events because you'll always be a newcomer if you don't immerse yourself in the community that you're in now."

To stay organized this year, Taylor recommends getting a family calendar to write down tests, due dates, events, and all family activities in one spot. To fill out that calendar, families can hold monthly family planning sessions.

“So having that family calendar is going to be able to help you plan and figure out what your goals are for that week or that month and how you can kick those goals down and knock them out of the park,” she said.

If you're not getting off to the best start, that planning session can help parents focus on what it is the child is struggling with, which subjects needs attention, and more.

“When you're planning, everybody knows what's going on in the household. We can know when the tests are coming up, what we need to be studying for what spelling tests we have, and when it's due,” Taylor said. “And if you start slipping, it's easy to pinpoint where it's happening because we have that family calendar that we all can see.”

Additionally, parents need to make sure they create a space at home for children to study, do homework, and stay focused. Those spaces may have disappeared during the summer hustle and bustle.

Finally, Taylor said it’s important for parents to remember to take time to read with their children. Whether it’s 15 minutes before bed or before dinner, set some time to read.

“Reading grows your child's brain. It helps with better comprehension skills. It helps with better emotional skills along on the road,” she said. “You can also make fun of it eventually. You can say, let's go to the bookstore and get our new book of the week, right?”

“It's also a great conversation starter,” Taylor added. “It's a great way to figure out what your child or teen is reading, what they're interested in.”

Taylor said parents mustn't get too caught up in making sure everything is perfect -- make sure you hug your child, tell them you love them, and that they're going to have a great day.

"Because if we're doing all this stuff and we're not having fun with it, what's the point? This is our tribe, this is our family that we were blessed with,” she said. "So even when there are 1,000 things going on, don't forget to be lighthearted and to have fun because it is a journey, right? So trust the process with your kid."