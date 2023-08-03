How to get organized for going back to school… for cheap!

Students are headed back to class in the coming weeks, which means the morning routine for parents is back. Often times, that also means a hectic morning, simply because things aren’t organized, according to Ría Safford, Founder + CEO of RíOrganize.

She has gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers by showing them ways to get organized to save time in the long run.

Here are a few of her ideas:

1. No more backpacks on the floor or car!

Create a landing zone for school backpacks

2. The search for socks stops here!

Store socks where shoes are stored to make for easier mornings

3. Eliminate the outfit guesswork

Lay out school clothes the night before

4. Mornings not your thing? Don't give yourself more work.

Prepare lunch night before for a easy pack and go

5. A home for the homework supplies

Create a tote with all necessary supplies that your child can grab and store away as needed

6. Keep your kiddos on track!

Create a checklist of morning tasks (make bed, brush teeth, get dressed, fill water bottle, etc.)

7. Separate and contain!

Picky eaters can rest assure their food isn't touching with compartment reusable lunch boxes--purchase 2 so when one is being cleaned you have one ready for use

8. After school routine is crucial

Create a routine of what is required of your kids when they return from school (shoes put away, water bottle in sink, lunch box unpacked, backpack hung up, etc)

9. Make mornings fun!

Picky a family friendly playlist to jam to every morning--make mornings something to look forward to, not dread.

10. No more uneaten lunch foods

Create a menu of approved items (protein options, fruit, veggie, cracker, etc) and let them select their lunches for the week.