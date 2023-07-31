Garland school hosts first annual Back-to-School block party for families in need

Getting kids ready to go back to school can be pricey.

However, there are many efforts happening across North Texas to help as the first day of class is less than two weeks away for most school districts.

Webb Middle School in Garland ISD hosted its first annual back-to-school block party on Monday morning.

Hundreds turned out to get school supplies, haircuts, books, and back-to-school photo shoots — all for free.

Even parents were able to get a free haircut to start the year fresh.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

Garland-based Kraft rounded up hundreds of employees to collect over 6,000 school supplies for kids. Staff at Webb MS also collected over 1,000 books for kids to take home.

Around 40 vendors took part, including Dallas County Health and Human Services with free COVID-19 vaccines and Texas Health Resources with helpful services to start the school year.

Most of Webb Middle School and the surrounding area is on free and reduced lunch, so events like this make a difference as inflation and high rent continue to squeeze family budgets.

“Inflation is hurting people. Parents sometimes, we’re having to choose between a lunchbox or school supplies or haircuts. What are we gonna do? So the idea of this was to be able to do it all," said Kat Bearden, the PTA president and Webb teacher who organized the block party. "I'm a single mom and full-time teacher, sometimes I have to make choices. So, having avenues like this and having the community come together to provide these services is just a really big deal right now."

Webb Middle School is holding a huge back to school bash for the community — all of these supplies are free for families in need! Come by and take part in all the fun activities here until noon!



1610 Springcreek Drive, Garland TX@NBCDFW @NBCDFWCommunity pic.twitter.com/RZA99D3rXa — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) July 31, 2023

There are plans to bring the block party back every year.

The first day of school for Garland ISD is Tuesday, August 8.