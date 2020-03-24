coronavirus

Trying to Steer Clear of Infection, People in Dallas Stay to Themselves, Walk More and Drive Less

The NTTA says traffic dropped 44% last week compared to the same time in 2019

Dallas police say that as of late Tuesday afternoon they’d had no problems with large-group gatherings since the order to stay home went into effect.

The city was quieter than normal, but people still took walks at places like the Katy Trail.

Police said they would be politely reminding people about social distancing across the city, in hopes of staying well.

There are no specific ordinances that address directives saying people should stay at home, or telling businesses they can’t operate because they’re “non-essential.”

But the police department said it believed people would follow the rules to help each other during the pandemic.

NBC 5 Investigates also checked with Dallas’ code compliance office, which said no businesses had been cited for violating virus-related orders.

The slowdown in everyday life was also evident on the streets. The North Texas Tollway Authority said traffic last week dropped 44% compared to the same time a year ago.

