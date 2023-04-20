NBC 5 Investigates Wins 2023 Walter Cronkite Award for Streaming Series ‘Against All Enemies'

NBC 5 Investigates’ streaming series, “Against All Enemies,” has been awarded a prestigious Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism from the Norman Lear Center at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

In “Against All Enemies,” NBC 5 Investigates explores how a group with ties to the Oath Keepers trains law enforcement officers to follow an interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that some legal experts call false and dangerous.

The NBC 5 Investigates team, led by Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman, Senior Investigative Producer Eva Parks and Investigative Photojournalist Edward Ayala along with Photojournalist Mike Ortiz, Executive Producer Bonnie Moon, Researcher Don Peritz and Editor Ian Chapoy, spent months on the project.

“NBC 5 Investigates team obtained exclusive interviews and uncovered new documents for ‘Against All Enemies.’ We are honored to receive this national recognition for our commitment to in-depth, investigative journalism,” said John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News.

The “Against All Enemies” series was the first report to shine light on the full scale of training sessions being held by the group tied to the Oath Keepers in Texas. Questions from NBC 5 Investigates triggered a state agency to open a new investigation into those trainings happening across the state.

“At a time when journalists are fighting a tidal wave of disinformation and misinformation,” said Martin Kaplan, Director of the Norman Lear Center, “it’s incredibly heartening to honor these examples of superlative work by indefatigable TV reporters and producers from the national to the local level."

“Against All Enemies” is available for audiences to stream now. Go to NBCDFW.com/AgainstAllEnemies for help finding the series on Roku, FireTV and SamsungTV Plus. For additional help, go to NBCDFW.com/everywhere. You can also watch the series on NBCDFW.com and the NBCDFW mobile app below.

