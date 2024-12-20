How to watch tonight's NBC 5 Investigates ‘Driven to Death' special on deadly roads

WHAT IS 'DRIVEN TO DEATH'?

If you feel like driving in Dallas can be scary, the numbers suggest you are right. NBC 5 Investigates has learned that over five years, Dallas had the worst traffic fatality rate among the 10 largest cities in the United States.

In a series of reports, NBC 5 Investigates analyzed the most recent five years of federal highway traffic safety data available and discovered Dallas averaged about 15 traffic deaths for every 100,000 people from 2017 to 2021. That put Dallas just above Phoenix, with the highest traffic fatality rate of any U.S. city with more than one million people.

"Driven to Death" uses data-driven reporting to reveal that many of the city’s traffic deaths and injuries happen on roads that lack modern design features that would better protect drivers and pedestrians.

By pinpointing locations where people are repeatedly dying and uncovering systemic failures, the reporting not only sparked a citywide conversation about safety but also drove tangible changes to save lives - including safety improvements on the city's most deadly roadway.

On Friday, Dec. 20, NBC 5 Investigates will premiere a one-hour special encompassing their findings.

On Loop 12, blue pins indicate injury crashes, while red pins indicate fatality crashes.

WHERE AND WHEN CAN YOU WATCH 'DRIVEN TO DEATH'

Driven to Death debuts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, exclusively on the "NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, and Freevee.

You can also watch the special using the video player at the top of this article.

HOW TO WATCH ENCORE AIRINGS

After the special premiere, you can watch it anytime on our website, on the NBCDFW app, or our NBCDFW YouTube page.

Encore showings can also be seen on the NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News channel.

EXPLORE THE ENTIRE SERIES

Watch all of the reports in this series by visiting our site's NBC 5 Investigates section.

