Backlog of nearly 900 unprocessed rape kits cleared by Fort Worth police

City hires additional staff, puts new policies in place to make sure another backlog does not occur

By NBCDFW Staff

Tuesday at 6 p.m.: NBC 5 Investigates senior reporter Scott Friedman talks with Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes about what the police department will do to prevent another backlog and what it learned from responding to the crisis.

Fort Worth police say they've cleared a backlog of hundreds of sexual assault evidence kits that sat on shelves while leaving victims waiting for answers.

In our series Justice Shelved, NBC 5 Investigates reported in October 2024 that Fort Worth police failed to follow state law for processing sexual assault evidence kits more than 900 times. The report led to a swift response from Fort Worth City Council members who demanded changes.

The police department said Tuesday that all of the kits in the backlog have been tested and entered into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a federal database that helps identify unknown DNA profiles by comparing them to known DNA profiles. The department said it is in full compliance with all state requirements.

“Clearing a backlog of this size was not just about meeting a target – it was about restoring trust with our community, delivering justice, and proving that victims’ voices matter. This team implemented real change to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” said Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes. “My message to every victim is this: The Fort Worth Police Department is committed, accountable, and will continue to fight for you every step of the way.”

Police said the primary cause of the backlog was the lack of certified staff to perform CODIS review and entry. Since NBC 5 Investigates reported on the backlog, Fort Worth police have hired new analysts to fill vacant positions in the city's crime lab and outsourced kits to other agencies to help get the department caught up.

In a statement to NBC 5 Investigates last week, the department said that policy changes would ensure deadlines are met: "All incoming cases received by the Fort Worth Crime Laboratory are sent within a week of receipt to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office."

If there are delays, the department said police detectives will inform victims and are committed to "accountability and transparency for the crime lab and the detectives."

The police department also said it has secured federal grant funding to outsource testing to private labs and expedite turnaround.

