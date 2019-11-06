Former Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Dwaine Caraway is back in Dallas, for a stay in the Dallas County Jail.

What's not clear is exactly why.

Caraway is currently serving a 4 1/2 year sentence at a federal prison in west Texas after his conviction for taking bribes from people involved in the Dallas County Schools scandal.

Records show the U.S. Marshals Service transported Caraway to the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 30, one week ago.

A mugshot available on the county jail website shows Caraway, wearing a striped jail jumpsuit, without his glasses, and looking thinner than when he departed for federal prison six months ago.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Dallas did not immediately respond to questions about why Caraway has been brought back to Dallas.

Caraway is expected to be the star witness in the trial of a real estate developer who accused of paying bribes to Caraway and former Councilwoman Carolyn Davis who died in a car crash after pleading guilty to a federal charge in that case.

But the developer's trial is not scheduled to begin until January, raising questions about whether Caraway is here to help prosecutors prepare in advance of that case or whether he might have other information useful to prosecutors.

He has a huge incentive to assist the feds.

At sentencing the judge told Caraway she would re-consider his sentence if the government recommended leniency after Caraway testifies in the developer's case.

Caraway's attorney did not immediately respond to phone calls Wednesday.

Dallas County Jail records show Caraway is being held in a single cell where he would have no interaction with other inmates.

Wednesday Caraway declined an interview request NBC 5 Investigates sent him via jail officials.