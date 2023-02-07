It's about to go down in the desert! On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals.

While the game will be played in Arizona, and the Dallas Cowboys didn't make it in, there are still plenty of local bars and restaurants where you can tune into the game with great drinks and food.

From to-go packages to celebrations, this is your guide to where to dine in North Texas this Super Bowl Sunday. Many restaurants do require or recommend reservations to secure your spot.

SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES IN DALLAS

Happiest Hour

Join Happiest Hour for game-day specials all season long. This Uptown restaurant and bar offers plenty of seating to go around, including its rooftop lounge which is the largest in Dallas! Specials include $5 and $6 beers, beer buckets, as well as shareable appetizers like bbq chicken flatbreads, pork sliders, and more.

AT&T Discovery District

This lively block party-style complex houses multiple options for your sports-watching needs. Bring a blanket or chairs, and park yourself outside in front of the 104-foot media wall (you can’t miss it) to view the bigger-than-life-size action. Surrounding bars are also joining the fun, with drink specials at Hard Shake and Double Tap, and an indoor/outdoor party at Jaxon with food and drink specials and music by DJ Mike B.

Moxie’s – Dallas

Big screen TVs provide a great viewing experience in all rooms, a feature menu of some of our most popular game day bites and prizes to be won, including a 55″ Samsung TV, AirPod Pros, and more at Moxie’s – Dallas.

Green Light Social

Whether you’re cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles…or just excited for the most hype Sunday of the year, come watch the Super Bowl LVII with us at Green Light Social on 2/12! Get ready to enjoy discounted food & drinks, Deep Ellum Brewing beer specials, a photo op & 500 sq. ft. LED screen!

Rodeo Bar

The newly renovated Rodeo Bar at the Adolphus Hotel is hosting an all-day Happy Hour on Super Bowl Sunday. Specials include $6 Rodeo Burgers, queso, chili cheese fries, chili, draft beer, boilermakers, and house wine. There will also be beer bucket specials. TVs will be available to watch the Big Game.

Quarter Bar

Grab your football-watching buddies and join Quarter Bar for the biggest football game of the year! They will have packages for groups of four, six and fifteen, so don't worry about your group size because they can definitely accommodate! Reservations include a guaranteed table, bucket(s) of beer and wings with the amount of food and drink that varies based on your group size. A reserved area with access to the pool table, connect four and patio is also available for select packages.

Granada Theater

Head to Lower Greenville for Granada Theater‘s Annual Big Game Watch Party! Comfy seating, giant screens and concert-quality sound are just a few of things you’ll experience on Super Bowl Sunday.

Villa Azur Dallas

Villa Azur, Dallas’ South of France-inspired culinary and entertainment destination located in the W Hotel, invites Dallasites to watch the biggest game of the year on a large projected screen and televisions at the bar after brunch has concluded.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge at the Sheraton Dallas

Check out the Draft Sports Bar at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Dallas for all the game-day action. Great food, great drinks, and great seating – what more could you ask for? Enjoy plenty of shareable apps like the popcorn chicken and warm pimento cheese dip and sip on a local beer.

Tequila Delicious

Join Super Bowl Sunday at Tequila Delicious, a neighborhood authentic Mexican restaurant that specializes in margaritas and your favorite Mexican dishes with a large heated patio including several 4k Flatscreen TVs, Huge Bar Games, and Great Vibes!

Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social is loaded with games (bowling, foosball, ping-pong), has three bars, and a full kitchen, so there’s a lot to do on-site. During the Super Bowl, you can play some games of your own while watching the big one on the many TVs and sharing an eight-person punch bowl. Then stick around afterward, as the party continues with a DJ. General admission is free and VIP tickets, which include a spot by the large projection screen, a buffet, and two drinks, are available via Eventbrite.

The Owner's Box

The Owners Box inside the Omni hotel has all the cold beer, TVs, and pool tables you expect in a sports bar, plus a 16-foot projection screen, which is prime real estate during games. But its real claim to fame is a selection of private tables with piped-in isolated sound, so you can hear the commentary and every whistle, even when things get rowdy. Throw in a BBQ Bacon Burger and a cold beer, and you may never leave.

SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES IN FRISCO

Poco Fiasco

For $65 per person, enjoy an all-you-can-eat seat at this new Dallas pizza spot. Reservations are required and you’ll get your seat an hour before kick-off. Large-format drink specials will also be available.

The Revel Patio Grill

Food, Drinks, Friends, Big Screens and Air Conditioning

Join the Revel Patio Grill for game day! They will have drinks and food specials happening. You can arrive early for Brunch and stay for the game. Book the patio for the game and invite your friends!

City Works

Head north to Frisco to find multiple 110-inch video walls set in the shadow of the Cowboys’ practice facility. CityWorks also has a 90-strong beer list, which is helpful when ordering dishes like the Nashville Hot Chicken Nachos and the spicy Scorpion Burger.

SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES IN ARLINGTON

Texas Live!

Just down the street from the Cowboys’ home turf, football fans can watch the game on a screen almost as big as the one at Jerry World. The 100-foot monster at Texas Live! is flanked by tiered seating and other still-pretty-big TVs, so you’ll always have a great view. Partake in drink specials throughout the day, and when you need to stretch your legs or burn off some energy, the adjacent Sports & Social entertainment venue has bowling, ping pong, golf simulators, and more.

SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES IN CARROLLTON

Three Nations Brewing

This brewery is showing the game and serving $5.50 pours of taproom beers. Guests can also spend $75 to reserve a table for six people that includes six pints of beer, six koozies, and a sampler platter of game-day snacks. Tables can be reserved via PreKindle.

SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES IN PLANO

Legacy Hall

With 20 food stalls on site serving everything from lobster rolls to fried chicken, you won’t go hungry at Legacy Hall. But that’s especially true on Super Bowl Sunday, as many of the vendors are participating in Nacho Extravaganza and serving loaded nachos and nacho-adjacent dishes. There’s also a bar pouring craft beers and cocktails, and the few dozen TVs scattered throughout the hall are anchored by a 24-foot LED screen with the sound on to hold your attention. General admission is free and table packages are available via Eventbrite.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE 2023 SUPER BOWL ON?

FOX will broadcast Super Bowl 57.

WHO'S PLAYING IN SUPER BOWL LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

WHO IS PERFORMING THE 2023 SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW?

Rihanna is the headliner of the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Do you feel like we missed a Super Bowl event in North Texas? Let us know! Email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com.