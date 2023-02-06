2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything to Know About Rihanna's Performance

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVII is set up to deliver one of the most memorable solo performances in history.

Rihanna, a once in a generational artist, will take center stage on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. She is set to steal the show at Super Bowl in State Farm Stadium -- home of the Arizona Cardinals -- in a contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a 12-time Billboard Music Award winner and has recently been nominated for Best Original Song [Lift Me Up] at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Rihanna follows Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, who performed at last year's halftime act during Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Cal. Some of the past Super Bowl performers include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, and the legendary list goes on and on.

Rihanna has delivered some all-time hit songs in Umbrella, Only Girl, Don't Stop the Music, Work, and many more.

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance.

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl LVII (57)?

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

How to watch Super Bowl LVII (57) halftime show?

Super Bowl 57 will be aired on FOX this year. The Super Bowl can also be streamed through the FOX Sports website, as well as Hulu.

When to watch the Super Bowl LVII (57) halftime show?

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is typically 6:30 p.m. ET, meaning that the halftime show will most likely take place between 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET. You won't want to miss it.