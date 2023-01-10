Where to Celebrate MLK Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas cities will once again commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It has been 40 years since the legislation was passed making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday.

This year MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The holiday is always near his birthday, which was January 15, 1929, and since it is actually considered a “day on” not a “day off,” you may be looking for ways to celebrate, educate or perhaps volunteer in the community.

Here’s a list of events and activities happening across Dallas Fort Worth:

IRVING

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. OBSERVANCE EVENTS

Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. The City of Irving King Square Ribbon Cutting. The pocket park was built to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader.

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. NAACP Program and Lunch | Georgia Farrow Recreation Center

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center; The program includes performances by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and vocalist Kamica King. Irving students who took on the challenge of writing about King’s legacy will read their winning essays.

ARLINGTON

ADVANCING THE DREAM CELEBRATION

Four days of special events include:

Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Advancing the Dream Gala at the University of Texas at Arlington; tickets are $85

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Step Show and Talent Showcase at Bowie High School

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Poetry Meets Jazz at UTA and an

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. Ecumenical service at Cornerstone Baptist Church

Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free MLK Day of Service Festival at Arlington City Center Plaza

Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service is at Mission Arlington

Monday, Jan. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free Youth Extravaganza at Fielder Church Metro Center

DALLAS

MLK CELEBRATION WEEK

Wednesday, Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job Fair

Thursday, Jan. 12: 12 to 1 p.m. Youth Summit

Thursday, Jan 12: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12: Day of Prayer and Reflection

Friday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Equity Symposium

Friday, Jan. 13: 7 p.m. Candle Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MLK Fest – Community Clean Up

Saturday, Jan. 14: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Scholarships and Awards Gala

Monday, Jan. 16: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MLK Day Parade

BLACK MUSIC AND THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT CONCERT

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center The 40th annual concert, conceived and produced by Curtis King, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters founder and president, is a tribute to MLK and the civil rights struggle of the 1960s. Music artists LeAndria Johnson and Avery Wilson will be joined by TBAAL’s 200-member concert ensemble for an evening of music, dance and spoken word.

MESQUITE

FREE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARADE AND CELEBRATION

The city of Mesquite and the Mesquite NAACP presents a two-part celebration.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Community March (The march route will begin at Mesquite High School on Belt Line Road and East Gross Street and continue through the downtown district. See a map of the complete route)

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., A program at the Mesquite Arts Center will showcase student dance, music and spoken word performances and will include remarks from community leaders.

LANCASTER

FREE MLK DAY PARADE

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Lancaster Square- Marching bands, dance and drill squads, car clubs and other community groups will participate in the annual parade that travels from Lancaster’s Historic Town Square (250. N. Dallas Ave,) to Lancaster High School. A student band showcase will take place in the school’s gymnasium following the parade.

DESOTO

Friday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at DeSoto High School MLK Performing Arts Show Dallas Black Dance Theatre headlines an evening of dance and music. The DeSoto High School Choir opens the show.

GRAND PRAIRIE

FREE MLK PARADE AND CELEBRATION

Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Prairie City Hall After an opening ceremony in front of Grand Prairie City Hall, a parade of community groups, students and officials will proceed along Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, ending at David Daniels Elementary. Afterward, a program at Dalworth Recreation Center will feature student performances and guest speakers.

Guests can enjoy free hot dogs and a T-shirt giveaway while supplies last.

