Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Advancing the Dream Celebration 2023

In the spirit of peace and service, NBC 5 and the Arlington MLK Celebration Committee would like you to join and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Advancing the Dream annual MLK Celebration in Arlington from January 13 – 16.

This four-day event will include a banquet, step show and talent showcase, a day of service, and many more for the whole family to enjoy. Some events are free to attend, and some will need a ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, Click HERE.

About MLK Advancing the Dream Celebration

The Arlington Martin Luther King, Jr. “Advancing the Dream” three day celebration is designed to bring together members of the community in honor of and to advance the dream inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please visit ArlingtonMLK.com for a listing of ways to participate in remembering and honoring everything Dr. King has accomplished.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Advancing the Dream Celebration

January 13 – 16

Multiple locations in Arlington

For more information or would like to purchase tickets click HERE.