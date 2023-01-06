MLK, Jr. Holiday Celebration Month at NMWHM 2023

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum would like you and your family to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday at the MLK, Jr. Holiday Celebration Month. The multi-day event starts on Tuesday, January 10, and wraps up on Saturday, January 28, with a Health and Vendor Community Fair.
Throughout the month, there will be nine events that will bring both peace and service in the celebration of the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. left behind.
For information or tickets call (817) 922-9999 or (817) 534-8801 or email info@cowboysofcolor.org.
MLK, Jr. Holiday Celebration Month
Hosted by National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum
January 10 - January 28
Schedule of Events
Tuesday, January 10
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Mixer and Reception
Hosted by the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce
Location: The Warehouse DFW, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Free Admission | RSVP Requested
Eventbrite: https://MLKMixer2023.eventbrite.com
Thursday, January 12
12 pm - 1:30 pm
Panel Discussion
The Importance of Creating an African American Museum in Fort Worth Update
Moderator: Fernando Costa, Assistant City Manager, Fort Worth,Texas
Location: Zoom | Free | RSVP Requested
Eventbrite: https://Panel2023.eventbrite.com
Monday, January 16
11 am – 12 pm
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade
Hosted by the City of Fort Worth
Location: Downtown Fort Worth
Monday, January 16
2 pm – 4 pm
Cowboys of Color Rodeo
Location: Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Eventbrite: https://COCRodeo2023.eventbrite.com
Monday, January 16
4 pm – 5 pm
A Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., featuring the historic speech, “I Have A Dream”
Location: National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum YouTube
Free Viewing: https://www.youtube.com/@NMWHMuseum
Friday, January 20
8 pm – 11 pm
Concert Featuring “Front Cover Band”
Location: The Warehouse DFW, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth
Tickets: $20 Presale | $25 Door
Eventbrite: FrontCoverBandMLK.eventbrite.com
Saturday, January 21
11 am – 2 pm
MLK, Jr. Day of Service
A day of service opportunity through accepting donations of “Children & Adult Sized Socks, Gloves, Knit Caps and Blankets” to be distributed to an area shelter. Family Fun will be provided through socially distanced, indoor games and activities such as horseshoe toss. Greetings will be offered from Community Leaders. Refreshments will be served.
Free Event: Pre-registration for Family Fun Day is requested.
Location: The Warehouse DFW, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Eventbrite: https://MLKDOS2023.eventbrite.com
Saturday, January 21
8 pm – 12 am
Celebrate with Live Smooth Jazz! Featuring “Knice 2 Know”
Location: The Warehouse DFW, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX76110
Tickets: $20 Presale | $25 Door
Eventbrite: https://2023mlksaturdayjazz1.eventbrite.com
Saturday, January 28
11 am – 3 pm
MLK, Jr. Community Health & Vendor Community Fair
Location: The Warehouse DFW, 1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth
Free Event: Pre-registration requested.
Eventbrite: https://MLKHealthFair.eventbrite.com