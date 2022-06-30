Dallas Pizzeria Named Among the 50 Best in the U.S.

Who says you can’t find a good pizza place in Dallas?

No one can anymore after Partenope Dallas ranked number 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the country.

The list is compiled by 50 TopPizza – an online guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world with a preference for style.

“With a corner entrance, the place is elegant and modern," the online guide read. "Dino Santonicola, owner and cook, carries on his project of running a typical southern-Italian style restaurant that has a clear Neapolitan imprint, especially thanks to the perfectly-executed classic pizzas. In addition to the margherita, there is a wide range of choices which includes the calzone. There is also no shortage of salads, fried foods, and pasta, all in true Italian style. The beer list is small. The service is excellent.”

The pizzerias are judged on the pizza, the service, the space, ambiance and decor, the wait, the wine, the beer and the beverages.

"It is important to consider that 50TopPizza does not indicate the best pizza or the best pizza chef. It indicates the best pizzeria thanks to the various factors that we have previously set forth," according to the guide's website.

When it comes to the pizza, it "must be, above all, good and digestible regardless of the style adopted by the pizzeria. There is a further evaluation which takes into consideration how the different elements have been combined. The quality of the products used is important and decisive."

"A smile and genuine kindness" from the staff are important in the area of service.

As for the space, ambiance and decor, "It is not important whether the pizzeria is big or small, however, it is necessary that it is kept clean for the entire duration of the service. This includes the restrooms."

Wine lists are appreciated. "50 TopPizza detests and rejects impersonal lists, wine lists that are basically a photocopy given by the distributors, and those which do not include local productions."

Points are given for restaurants that offer craft beers as well as those that offer mixed drinks "as long as they do not overpower the primary role of the wine and beer."

Partenope Dallas opened in November 2019 at 1903 Main Street downtown and survived the challenges of the pandemic.

Owner Dino Santonicola posted a picture of the 50 TopPizza certificate with a thank you note.

"From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone! My family, my staff and our customers! It is awesome to be a part of what are the best pizzerias in the country, hands down," Santonicola wrote.

Two other pizzerias in Texas also made the list. Il Forno in San Antonio was named 32nd best with Austin's Bufalina Due at number 39.