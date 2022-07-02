This 37th Annual Parker County Festival is giving the word "Peachy" a whole new meaning.

Organizers said the annual event has grown by 25% and that more than 200 vendors selling arts & crafts, produce, activities and food will line the streets of downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 9.

Peachy treats abound at the annual festival, with offerings such as homemade peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach pie, peach tea, peach smoothies, ice cream topped with fresh peaches or just plain ol' juicy peaches.

There will also be the annual Peach Pedal bike ride, performances on two different stages and deals from downtown merchants in the square.

Parking is at the 9th Grade Center, Weatherford College or Heritage Park and there are free, air-conditioned shuttles running between the lots and downtown.

Cost to get into the festival is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12 (under 5 are free).

For more event details on tickets, parking, map, vendors and entertainment be sure to click here.