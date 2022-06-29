TACO BELL

Taco Bell Releases Tostada Made With Giant Cheez-It

The new items will be offered for just two weeks, the restaurant chain said.

By Kayla Galloway

Taco Bell

Taco Bell fans, this one's for you.

The Mexican fast-food chain launched a tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme with a Cheez-It shell that's 16 times the size of a regular cracker.

The tostada is made with a Cheez-It shell, topped with beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese. 

The price — only $2.49. 

If you’re looking for a more sophisticated menu item, customers can opt for a Crunchwrap Supreme made similar to the original, but with the giant Cheez-It cracker-shell. This item comes with ground beef, cheese sauce, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a tortilla.

The Crunchwrap Supreme will cost a bit more, priced at $4.29.

Right now, the new menu items are only available in Southern California.

