Taco Bell fans, this one's for you.

The Mexican fast-food chain launched a tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme with a Cheez-It shell that's 16 times the size of a regular cracker.

The tostada is made with a Cheez-It shell, topped with beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese.

The price — only $2.49.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If you’re looking for a more sophisticated menu item, customers can opt for a Crunchwrap Supreme made similar to the original, but with the giant Cheez-It cracker-shell. This item comes with ground beef, cheese sauce, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a tortilla.

The Crunchwrap Supreme will cost a bit more, priced at $4.29.

Right now, the new menu items are only available in Southern California.