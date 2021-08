North Texans can now enjoy beer from America's oldest brewery after Yuengling celebrated its Texas launch with a delivery to the Fort Worth Stockyards Monday.

Yuengling said Texas is the first state outside of the East Coast to carry its beer, which will be available at select bars, stores and restaurants across the state.

A sixth-generation Yuengling family member, Sheryl Yuengling, was on-hand for the occasion.

To find retailers in Texas who carry the beer, click here.