WATCH: Lone Star NYE 2024's fireworks and drone show rings in New Year

NBC 5 and Nexstar stations carried the eighth annual New Year's Eve celebration show which also streamed online and on streaming platforms

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024 in style with a night of high-energy Texas entertainment and a dazzling fireworks and drone show over the Dallas skyline.

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 included the Reunion Tower live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Reunion Tower. The fireworks, including more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display, were accompanied by a 300-drone light show. Engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, the drones lit up the sky at heights of up to 700 feet and created an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline. 

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 aired on NBC 5 and 23 Nexstar Media Group Inc. stations across six states. It was hosted by NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK-TV's D.J. Williams live from the lawn just south of Reunion Tower in Dallas.

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 was headlined by Texas’ favorite punk-pop band, Bowling for Soup performing some of their biggest hits as they celebrate the band's 30th anniversary in 2024. Other musical guests included Vandoliers and Bri Bagwell.

In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, viewers could also watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 on the "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Peacock premium subscribers could also stream live.

NBC 5 also streamed Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 live on NBCDFW.com and the NBCDFW app. You can download the free “NBC 5 DFW” app from iTunes and Google Play stores.

NBC 5 was the hometown broadcaster of Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 which aired in an additional 23 markets on Nexstar and its partner television stations.

Station/NetworkRegionOperator
KXAS-TV (NBC)Dallas-Fort Worth, TXNBCUniversal Local
KRBC-TV (NBC)Abilene-Sweetwater, TXMission
KAMR-TV (NBC)Amarillo, TXNexstar
KXAN-TV (NBC)Austin, TXNexstar
KTSM-TV (ABC)El Paso, TXNexstar
KVEO-TV (NBC)Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TXNexstar
KIAH-TV (CW)Houston, TXNexstar
KLBK-TV (CBS)Lubbock, TXNexstar
KMID-TV (ABC)Odessa-Midland, TXNexstar
KSAN-TV (NBC)San Angelo, TXMission
KETK-TV (NBC)Tyler-Longview, TXNexstar
KWKT-TV (FOX)Waco-Temple-Bryan, TXNexstar
KFDX-TV (NBC)Wichita Falls, TX – Lawton, OKNexstar
KFOR-TV (NBC)Oklahoma City, OKNexstar
KNWA-TV (NBC)Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, ARNexstar
KARK-TV (NBC)Little Rock-Pine Bluff, ARNexstar
KSNT-TV (NBC)Topeka, KSNexstar
KSNW-TV (NBC)Wichita-Hutchinson, KSNexstar
WBRL-TV (CW)Baton Rouge, LANexstar
KLFY-TV (CBS)Lafayette, LANexstar
KTAL-TV (NBC)Shreveport, LANexstar
KTVE-TV (NBC)Monroe, LA-El Dorado, ARMission
KSNF-TV (NBC)Joplin, MO – Pittsburg, KSNexstar
KOZL-TV (MyNet)Springfield, MONexstar

