TGI Fridays closes 36 ‘underperforming' restaurants. See the full list

For many across the country, they will be able to say "Thank God it's not my Fridays."
The restaurant chain's CEO announced that 36 "underperforming" restaurants will be closed as part of their new long-term business strategy.
"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays, in a press release. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."
In addition to the announced closures, Fridays said that 80% of the employees at the closing locations will have an opportunity to transfer.
Which TGI Fridays locations are closing?
TODAY.com was able to get the list of closing locations via a company spokesperson, who also confirmed all 36 restaurants had been closed as of Jan. 3.
Here is the full list of restaurants closed:
- Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720
- Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238
- Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501
- Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111
- Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176
- Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411
- Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752
- Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 Newbury St., 01923
- Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026
- Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048
- North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760
- Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771
- Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716
- Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045
- Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
- Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724
- Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601
- Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830
- Marlton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053
- Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540
- Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081
- Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470
- Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203
- Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706
- Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749
- Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762
- Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Centre Dr., 10917
- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090
- Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411
- Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034
- North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011
- The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380
- Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401
- Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109
- Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192