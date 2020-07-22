Texas Ballet Theater Brings Ballet to Your Living Room

The Texas Ballet Theater is taking a negative and turning it into a positive. Their studios may be closed, but the dancing never stops. They have started the #LivingRoomBallet and it’s all a collaboration with Texas singer/songwriter Lyle Lovett.

Lovette and the Texas Ballet Theater artistic director Ben Stevenson have been friends for years and came up with the idea to have the dancers perform together, while apart. Something fun for the dancers and the community to enjoy together.

The video they put together features 19 Texas Ballet Dancers virtually passing the hat from frame to frame while they dance to Lovette’s song “Don’t Touch My Hat.”