‘Posty Fest 2021' at AT&T Stadium Canceled

The music festival headlined and hosted by hometown rapper and singer Post Malone was set for Oct. 30-31

Posty Fest, rapper and singer Post Malone's music festival, which was set to take over AT&T Stadium at the end of October has been canceled.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds are available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon,” the festival posted on the homepage of its website.

Image from the homepage of PostyFest.com announcing the event has been rescheduled.

The lineup for the festival was announced just two weeks ago. Grapevine native Malone was down to headline the event, with other big names like Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga and Lil Uzi Vert signed on to perform along with a dozen other artists.

The festival was expected to be held outside AT&T Stadium on Oct. 30-31 and in addition to music was going to feature carnival rides, games, monster trucks, prizes and giveaways.

The 2021 event was to be the third Posty Fest, the first festival was in 2018 at Dos Equis Pavilion, it moved to AT&T Stadium in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

