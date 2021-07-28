post malone

Posty Fest is Returning to AT&T Stadium With an Added Second Day

The music festival headlined and hosted by hometown rapper and singer Post Malone is set for Oct. 30-31, with tickets on sale Thursday and Friday

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Posty Fest, Post Malone's hometown music festival, is returning in 2021.

The rapper and singer announced Wednesday the third annual Posty Fest will take place exclusively outdoors outside of AT&T Stadium on Oct. 30-31.

The festival, first launched in 2018 at the Dos Equis Pavilion before moving to AT&T Stadium in 2019, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Malone will headline the festival, but no other performers have been announced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Posty Fest 2021 will be the first one over two days, however.

Tickets go on sale on July 30 at 10 a.m., but the Grapevine native is also offering presale tickets on July 29 at 10 a.m. with the code PF21.

The Scene

zz top 3 hours ago

ZZ Top's Iconic Bassist Dusty Hill Dies at 72

DallasNews.com Jul 27

After 66 Years, Mac's Bar-B-Que Is Closing in Dallas

Based on the past festivals, tickets for Posty Fest could sell out sooner rather than later.

In 2018, tickets sold out with around 18,000 people attending at the max capacity Dos Equis Pavilion.

Then in 2019, with the move to AT&T Stadium, over 40,000 people attended, according to the festival's figures.

This article tagged under:

post maloneArlingtonAT&T StadiumGrapevinePosty Fest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us