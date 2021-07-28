Posty Fest, Post Malone's hometown music festival, is returning in 2021.

The rapper and singer announced Wednesday the third annual Posty Fest will take place exclusively outdoors outside of AT&T Stadium on Oct. 30-31.

The festival, first launched in 2018 at the Dos Equis Pavilion before moving to AT&T Stadium in 2019, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Malone will headline the festival, but no other performers have been announced.

Posty Fest 2021 will be the first one over two days, however.

Tickets go on sale on July 30 at 10 a.m., but the Grapevine native is also offering presale tickets on July 29 at 10 a.m. with the code PF21.

Based on the past festivals, tickets for Posty Fest could sell out sooner rather than later.

In 2018, tickets sold out with around 18,000 people attending at the max capacity Dos Equis Pavilion.

Then in 2019, with the move to AT&T Stadium, over 40,000 people attended, according to the festival's figures.