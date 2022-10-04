If you haven't thought about your Halloween costume yet, there's still time. NBCDFW took a look at Google Trends to see what North Texans are searching for when it came to costume ideas.

We consulted Google Trends for the entire year 2022, we saw North Texans searching for "costume ideas 2022" and "Halloween costume ideas 2022."

As always staples like Spider-Man, Batman, cowboy, pirate, dinosaur and — thanks to the new football season — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader pop up in search.

But when it came to researching costumes by name, Best Animated Feature Oscar winner 'Encanto' reigns supreme.

'Encanto costume' was searched the most in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the protagonist from the Disney movie 'Mirabel costume' was also searched.

'Moon Knight' from the Disney+ series also rises to the top of searches in North Texas.

Pop culture definitely feeds the ideas for Halloween, with North Texans searching for 'Stranger Things' costume ideas and specifically looking for ideas for the two antagonists of the Netflix drama 'Vecna' and 'Demogorgon.'

Not surprisingly North Texans love Marvel and have looked for 'Ghost-Spider' and 'Dr. Strange' costume ideas.

Tom Cruise ruled the box office this summer and his movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' is sure to be the inspiration for trick-or-treaters, since 'Top Gun' costume has also been heavily searched. Also, don't be surprised if you see Elvis on your doorstep asking for candy after Baz Luhrmann's film.

Anyone at Dallas Cowboys training camp Monday would've done a double-take when a guy showed up in a Top Gun outfit with a striking resemblance to Tom Cruise.

As we mentioned these were the costumes we saw searched this year. If we narrowed down the window to the past 7 days, not surprisingly the Sanderson sisters from 'Hocus Pocus' fame popped up, thanks to the release of 'Hocus Pocus 2' on Disney +, you've probably also seen replays of the 1993 original on TV in the past week.

Netflix's limited-run series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' has been popular on the streaming service and has also prompted a search for costume ideas for one of the most notorious serial killers in U.S. history.

