ACADEMY AWARDS

‘Encanto' Wins Best Animated Feature Oscar

Not counting films from its Pixar subsidiary, Disney has won the animation Oscar four times since it was first handed out in 2002

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto."
Disney via AP

“Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature at Sunday Night's Academy Awards.

The film about a magical family in the mountains of Colombia won the Academy Award for Walt Disney Animation Studios on Sunday night.

Not counting films from its Pixar subsidiary, Disney has won the animation Oscar four times since it was first handed out in 2002.

Disney previously won the award for 2013’s “Frozen,” 2014’s “Big Hero 6” and 2016’s “Zootopia.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The film beat out fellow animated nominees “Flee,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

For full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards, click here.

Lin Manuel Miranda Mar 27

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Miss Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID

Oscars 2022 2 hours ago

Oscars 2022: Here's Who Took Home an Award (Updating Live)

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ACADEMY AWARDSOscars 2022Encanto
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us