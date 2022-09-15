dallas sting

Matthew McConaughey Drops Out of ‘Dallas Sting' Movie, Plug Pulled on Production

Based on the true story of a Richardson soccer team’s historic win, the film was set to start production in six weeks, according to Deadline

By Dan Singer, the Dallas Morning News

Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming Texas-centric movie Dallas Sting has been abruptly scrapped six weeks before it was set to start production, according to reports.

The film was described as an inspirational tale based on the story of the Dallas Sting girls' soccer team, which became the first American team, male or female, to win a major international tournament in China in 1984.

McConaughey was set to star as coach Bill Kinder, the Oklahoma native who brought the 19-and-under Richardson-based club to China to represent the U.S. in the first FIFA-sanctioned world women’s tournament. Despite their underdog status, the Texans won, beating out teams from Italy and Australia.

Full details about the decision to pull the plug “weren’t yet forthcoming,” according to Deadline, but the decision came “over an impropriety that [production company] Skydance and the producers were made aware of. After they investigated, the allegations were serious enough to get them to pull out of the movie.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

dallas stingMatthew McConaugheyDallasNews
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us