Matthew McConaughey Drops Out of ‘Dallas Sting' Movie, Plug Pulled on Production

Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming Texas-centric movie Dallas Sting has been abruptly scrapped six weeks before it was set to start production, according to reports.

The film was described as an inspirational tale based on the story of the Dallas Sting girls' soccer team, which became the first American team, male or female, to win a major international tournament in China in 1984.

McConaughey was set to star as coach Bill Kinder, the Oklahoma native who brought the 19-and-under Richardson-based club to China to represent the U.S. in the first FIFA-sanctioned world women’s tournament. Despite their underdog status, the Texans won, beating out teams from Italy and Australia.

Full details about the decision to pull the plug “weren’t yet forthcoming,” according to Deadline, but the decision came “over an impropriety that [production company] Skydance and the producers were made aware of. After they investigated, the allegations were serious enough to get them to pull out of the movie.”

