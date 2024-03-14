Keurig unveils plastic-free single-serve pods in ‘reimagination' of coffee

Move over, K-Cups.

Keurig on Wednesday announced a new product it hopes revolutionizes the way single-serve coffee is consumed.

K-Rounds are plastic- and aluminum-free single-serve pods that derive from roasted coffee beans that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a plant-based coating that maintains the drink's flavor and aroma.

The pods, though, will only be available to use in a new brewing machine Keurig is launching.

The Alta brewer will allow consumers to craft hot and cold beverages without needing to be an expert in brewing.

"Our ambitious agenda reflects our commitment to providing variety, quality, value, and sustainability to the 45 million North American coffee consumers who currently use Keurig brewers and the millions of potential new households who will discover the benefits of a perfect cup of coffee prepared effortlessly in their home," Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort said in a statement.

K-Round pods will come in different sizes for specific types of coffee drinks. The pods will also be coded in a way for the Alta brewer to optimize its full taste.

That's because the Alta brewer will have the ability to brew existing K-Cup pods, so it'll serve as a multi-purpose machine.

K-Round pods will be disposable like coffee grounds and are expected to be certified compostable.

K-Cup pods, since the end of 2020, have been made out of recyclable polypropylene (No. 5 plastic), but not all recycling facilities accept the material.

K-Round pods will begin Beta tasting in the fall to fix and/or improve the product further before going on broader sale for consumers.