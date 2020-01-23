nbc 5

Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres to Air on COZI-TV During President Trump Impeachment Trial

Airing on COZI-TV begins Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" are being preempted due to continuing coverage of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but starting Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 -- you can still watch Kelly and Ellen on COZI-TV.

Below is a helpful guide to find COZI-TV on cable networks:

Company Channel
Spectrum/Time Warner Cable 188 or 1245
Frontier 460
Suddenlink 128 or 133
Grande 132
GEUS 535
OneSource 801

If the channel location listed does not match, please consult your cable provider's guide and local listings as stations can vary by ZIP code.
Please note: COZI-TV is not available on AT&T, DIRECTV and Dish Network.

If you do not have access to COZI-TV you can watch The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC 5 overnight at 2 a.m. following the missed episode.

For The Ellen DeGeneres Show please visit EllenTube.com to watch each day's segments you may have missed.

