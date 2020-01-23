ellen

Miss ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Thursday? See the Clips Here

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Members of the Navarro College cheerleading squad on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jan. 23, 2020.

Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was preempted due to continuing coverage of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The Ellen show makes clips available of each segment -- which are embedded below. To see more clips from the show -- check out EllenTube.

Starting Friday, Ellen and Kelly will air on COZI-TV, digital 5.2, during impeachment coverage.

Wanda Sykes on the First Gay Person She Saw on TV

The 'Cheer' Cast Gives Ellen 'Mat Talk'

The ‘Cheer’ Squad Soars with an Incredible Routine

Adorable 2-Year-Old Genius Shows Off His Knowledge

