ellen

Miss ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Wednesday? See the Clips Here

Ellen and the Jonas brothers
Ellen

Ellen sits down with the Jonas Brothers, Jan. 22, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was preempted due to continuing coverage of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The Ellen show makes clips available of each segment -- which are embedded below. To see more clips from the show -- check out EllenTube.

Colin Farrell Dropped the Parental Ball by Watching 'It' with His Son

Ellen Sits Down with Influential YouTuber Nikkie de Jager

Jonas Brothers on Becoming the Kardashians for Their Viral TikTok

Jonas Brothers Play ‘Say Whaaat?’

Days of Our Lives 2 hours ago

Schedule Change: ‘Days of Our Lives’ to Air at 3 a.m.

impeachment 6 hours ago

Impeachment Trial of President Trump: Live Updates

This article tagged under:

ellenColin FarrellJonas Brothersnikkie de jager
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us